Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $60.63 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $61.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $808.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $183,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,422,000. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 171,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,727,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,954 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,458 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.