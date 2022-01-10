Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) versus Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Critical Contrast

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greene County Bancorp 36.85% 18.00% 1.23% Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Greene County Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greene County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Third Coast Bancshares has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.46%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Greene County Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greene County Bancorp $68.00 million 4.59 $23.94 million $3.08 11.90 Third Coast Bancshares $84.92 million 4.05 $12.11 million N/A N/A

Greene County Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Third Coast Bancshares.

Summary

Greene County Bancorp beats Third Coast Bancshares on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

