Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638,428 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.57% of Grid Dynamics worth $46,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $90,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $275,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,702. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $32.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.82 and a beta of 0.67. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $42.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.37.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

