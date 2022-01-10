Grin (GRIN) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Grin has a market cap of $21.28 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 93,924,480 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

