Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 4.4% This Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $22.04 million and $1.99 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,508.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.67 or 0.07465063 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.35 or 0.00311615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.24 or 0.00891964 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00011036 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00070319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.20 or 0.00458225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.80 or 0.00257288 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 93,875,820 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

