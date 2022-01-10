Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

NASDAQ:OMAB traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.87. The stock had a trading volume of 71,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,480. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $1.6668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 47,118 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 112,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.9% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 101,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

