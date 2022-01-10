Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCAAF opened at $29.29 on Monday. Guardian Capital Group has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.16.

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Financial Advisory, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment includes the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.

