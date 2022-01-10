Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 460 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 244.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 91.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,480 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $57.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a PE ratio of 89.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

