GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $2.11 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00005038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $158.01 million and $48.71 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003031 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,891,708 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.