Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.37 million.

HALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.13.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $37.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

