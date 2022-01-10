HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO)

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Xilio Therapeutics stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.98.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($21.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilio Therapeutics will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen acquired 500,000 shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 13,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $129,465.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 538,458 shares of company stock worth $8,370,716 in the last quarter.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

