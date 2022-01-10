Head to Head Contrast: PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) versus Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

PayPal has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PayPal and Cass Information Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $21.45 billion 10.27 $4.20 billion $4.16 45.10 Cass Information Systems $144.96 million 3.94 $25.18 million $1.89 21.57

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Cass Information Systems. Cass Information Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PayPal and Cass Information Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 1 6 33 0 2.80 Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

PayPal currently has a consensus price target of $278.57, indicating a potential upside of 48.49%. Given PayPal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PayPal is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Profitability

This table compares PayPal and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 20.09% 19.75% 5.60% Cass Information Systems 18.05% 10.62% 1.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PayPal beats Cass Information Systems on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. It allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. The firm also enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. It offers consumers person-to-person payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc. engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations. The Banking Services segment focuses on the provision of banking services primarily to privately held businesses and faith-based ministries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

