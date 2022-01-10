Head to Head Contrast: Sanara MedTech (SMTI) versus The Competition

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ: SMTI) is one of 45 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sanara MedTech to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

This table compares Sanara MedTech and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $15.59 million -$4.36 million -43.58 Sanara MedTech Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 22.53

Sanara MedTech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72% Sanara MedTech Competitors -169.30% -22.37% -10.51%

Volatility & Risk

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech’s peers have a beta of 0.70, indicating that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sanara MedTech and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sanara MedTech Competitors 335 1322 2267 85 2.52

Sanara MedTech currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.35%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 24.43%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.