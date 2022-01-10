Head to Head Review: WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) vs. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

11.3% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and WhiteHorse Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals 0 0 0 0 N/A WhiteHorse Finance 0 2 1 0 2.33

WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.09%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals.

Dividends

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 83.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WhiteHorse Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. WhiteHorse Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and WhiteHorse Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance $61.70 million 5.82 $31.68 million $1.71 9.08

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals.

Profitability

This table compares BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and WhiteHorse Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance 49.83% 9.24% 4.16%

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio. The fund was formerly known as Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. was formed on September 23, 1987 and is domiciled in the United States.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

