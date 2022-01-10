Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $255.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Helen of Troy have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Favorable trends in Beauty and Housewares as well as more favorable-than-anticipated EPA resolution aided the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Strength in the international business bodes well. Management raised its fiscal 2022 view. The company's Leadership Brands, including Drybar, Hydro Flask and Hot Tools, remain growth drivers. It remains focused on investing in consumer-centric innovation, new packaging, enhanced production and distribution capacity as well as direct-to-consumer channels. However, dismal sales results in the Health & Home segment led to a year-over-year sales decline. Consumers' return to in-store shopping also hurt online sales. Global supply-chain disruptions, and elevated freight and labor costs remain concerning.”

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $232.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.84. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $201.02 and a one year high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Helen of Troy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

