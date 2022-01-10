Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives $92.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.60.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average is $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.
In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.