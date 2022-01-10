Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives $92.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average is $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

