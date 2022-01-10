Heritage Trust Co Acquires 2,818 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

