Heritage Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $53.80 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

