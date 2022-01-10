Heritage Trust Co Sells 92 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,200,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,986,000 after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.63.

NYSE BDX opened at $254.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.