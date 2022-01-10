Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) & Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Head to Head Comparison

Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Hermitage Offshore Services alerts:

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Star Bulk Carriers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.01 -$19.12 million N/A N/A Star Bulk Carriers $693.24 million 3.28 $9.66 million $4.02 5.54

Star Bulk Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Star Bulk Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A Star Bulk Carriers 36.65% 25.33% 12.46%

Volatility and Risk

Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Bulk Carriers has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hermitage Offshore Services and Star Bulk Carriers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Bulk Carriers 0 0 5 0 3.00

Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.25%. Given Star Bulk Carriers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Star Bulk Carriers is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.