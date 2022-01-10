Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,701,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,441 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $24,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Amundi bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $226,562,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,035 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174,638 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $17.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $627,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,995,155 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

