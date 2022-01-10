High Performance Blockchain Price Tops $0.0827 (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $312,326.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

HPB is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

