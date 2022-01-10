Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 4,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $70.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. Hologic has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,435,595,000 after purchasing an additional 454,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,780,000 after buying an additional 26,894 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Hologic by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,532,000 after buying an additional 1,336,301 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,987,000 after buying an additional 1,642,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

