Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.26. Home Bancorp posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 39.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of HBCP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,187. The firm has a market cap of $390.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

