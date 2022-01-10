Honest (HNST) Market Cap Achieves $1.62 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Honest has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $23,223.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Honest has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00056640 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00081631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.54 or 0.07355393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,416.69 or 0.99764945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00067575 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003090 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.