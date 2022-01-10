Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Shares Purchased by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZON. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 1,540.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 45,122 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $2,090,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. 44.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HZON opened at $9.83 on Monday. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

