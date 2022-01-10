Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.79.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM traded down C$0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,988. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$6.70 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$451.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.