Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Increases Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in CDK Global by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CDK Global by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ CDK traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.62. 1,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,840. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 7.02%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

