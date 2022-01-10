Hyman Charles D Boosts Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Hyman Charles D boosted its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D owned about 0.05% of HEICO worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $149.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $151.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.92.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $509.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.59 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.