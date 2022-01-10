Hyman Charles D Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,875 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $107.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.71. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.64.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

