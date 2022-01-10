Hyman Charles D Has $2.74 Million Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Hyman Charles D reduced its stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,052 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in American National Group were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of American National Group during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American National Group during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Group during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 26.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Group alerts:

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $188.94 on Monday. American National Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.38 and a 12 month high of $195.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.05 and a 200-day moving average of $182.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.