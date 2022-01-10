HyperAlloy Market Capitalization Hits $26,450.07 (ALLOY)

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One HyperAlloy coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperAlloy has a market capitalization of $26,450.07 and $99.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperAlloy has traded 55.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00056910 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00083842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.00 or 0.07324338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,847.20 or 0.99726305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00067804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003074 BTC.

HyperAlloy Coin Profile

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

Buying and Selling HyperAlloy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperAlloy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperAlloy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperAlloy using one of the exchanges listed above.

