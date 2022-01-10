Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Up 19.5% in December

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hysan Development from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS:HYSNY opened at $6.27 on Monday. Hysan Development has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

