I/O Coin (IOC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $32.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0715 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $32.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.61 or 0.00351979 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008790 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000940 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00018555 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,335,217 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

