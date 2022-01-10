i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Trading Down 3%

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E)’s stock price was down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.38 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.18). Approximately 1,307,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,924,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.40 ($0.18).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.78. The company has a market capitalization of £146.44 million and a P/E ratio of 7.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

