Ï„Bitcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,132.00 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $6,534.04 or 0.15686577 BTC on popular exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $3,132.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00056704 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00085294 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.57 or 0.07309239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,638.05 or 0.99962410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00066951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

