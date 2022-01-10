Idena (IDNA) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.45 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Idena coin can currently be bought for about $0.0979 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Idena has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Idena has a total market cap of $5.45 million and $178,719.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00169483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00056669 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.00202219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00035801 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00082269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 79,041,074 coins and its circulating supply is 55,735,840 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

