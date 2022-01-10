Ieq Capital LLC Buys 4,837 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,356 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Wedbush upped their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,481. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $66.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average of $71.17. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.