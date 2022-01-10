Ieq Capital LLC Has $718,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,625,177,000 after purchasing an additional 337,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,478,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $887,049,000 after acquiring an additional 306,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $109.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.63 and a 200 day moving average of $95.83. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $109.29.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,257 shares of company stock worth $7,353,332. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

