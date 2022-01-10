Ieq Capital LLC Has $762,000 Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.73.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $314.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.63 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.43 and a 200-day moving average of $307.29. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.78, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

