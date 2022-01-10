Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 503.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 39,868 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 124,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Five Below by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,882,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 99,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.83.

FIVE stock opened at $186.21 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.25 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.35 and its 200 day moving average is $197.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.