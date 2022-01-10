Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ASML by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after buying an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ASML by 1,903.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,121,000 after buying an additional 789,563 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 88,471.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 114,128 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in ASML by 3,121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,144,000 after buying an additional 92,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,062,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,699,000 after buying an additional 74,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $756.10 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $499.43 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $309.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $803.56 and a 200-day moving average of $785.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.71.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

