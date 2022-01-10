Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

EPD stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

