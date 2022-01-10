IFS Advisors LLC Acquires 931 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.12. 12,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,960. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.05 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.34.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

