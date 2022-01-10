IFS Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 5.2% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.39. The company had a trading volume of 136,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,086. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $96.62 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

