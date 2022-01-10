IFS Advisors LLC Invests $15.06 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 245,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,060,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 9.7% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IFS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $60.64. 9,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,927. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $61.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

