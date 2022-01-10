IFS Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IFS Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.1% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 322.7% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $7.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $420.65. 358,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,662,306. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $338.57 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

