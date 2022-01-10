IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IGM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital restated a market perform rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. restated a buy rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$57.75.

IGM opened at C$47.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$11.28 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$47.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.22. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$33.43 and a 52-week high of C$51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.65.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$890.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$882.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.4099997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.25%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

