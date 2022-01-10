IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stake Lessened by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 26.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 16.7% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 25.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth $1,283,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $126.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.65 and its 200-day moving average is $122.61. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $83.26 and a 52-week high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

