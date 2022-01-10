Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.1% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $27,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $376,983,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,859,000 after buying an additional 390,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after buying an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after buying an additional 345,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.36.

ITW traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,260. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.47.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

